Key pair Diego Costa and Nelson Semedo are both suspended for the midweek cup clash against the Whites following red cards in recent weeks. Spanish powerhouse striker Costa was dismissed for headbutting Ben Mee in the closing stages of last month's 1-1 draw at Brentford and serves the second game of a three-match ban against the Whites.

Semedo was then sent off for a professional foul on Kaoru Mitoma in last weekend's 3-2 reverse at home to Brighton which has landed the Portugal international right back with a one-match ban. Wolves already had six players injured for Saturday's defeat against the Seagulls and four of those in star men Pedro Neto (ankle) and Raul Jimenez (groin) plus even longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee) are all definitely out.

Matheus Nunes (shoulder) and Toti Gomes (adductor) also missed out against Brighton but the duo are in contention to return against Leeds. Speaking after Saturday's loss to Brighton as quoted by Birmingham Live, interim boss Steve Davis said of Nunes: "He was 50/50 in the week but he’s still getting pain in his shoulder so we didn’t want to risk him. I’m hoping he will be fit for either Wednesday or Saturday." Of Gomes, he added: "He’s progressing well. Hopefully we will have him back for the Wednesday or the Saturday."

PLENTY OUT: For interim Wolves boss Steve Davis, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.