Leeds United outcast told 'no way back' at Elland Road amid loan struggles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United outcast Brenden Aaronson has been told there may be no way back for him at Elland Road.

The United States international was a big money signing for the Whites during the summer of 2022 but he failed to live up to expectations despite showing some early promise. Aaronson found the net in just his third appearance for the club in a 3-0 home win against Chelsea and provided an assist for Luis Sinisterra in a 1-1 draw with Everton just a week later. But that proved to be something of a false dawn as the former RB Salzburg attacking midfielder provided just two more assists and failed to add to his goalscoring tally throughout the remainder of the season as the Whites were relegated into the Championship.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaronson had departed on a season-long loan with Bundesliga club Union Berlin by the time Leeds had kicked off life in the Championship under Daniel Farke and has endured a difficult time as his temporary employers struggled to find form in a number of competitions.

After defying the odds by securing a place in the Champions League prior to Aaronson’s arrival, Union exited European football’s premier cup competition at the group stage with just two points from six games and their interest in the DFB Pokal (German Cup) came to an end with a 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart. A return to European competition seems increasingly unlikely as Union sit in mid-table in the Bundesliga following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Heidenheim.

Aaronson has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit but just seven have come as a starter. A return of just one goal and no assists has all but ended any hopes of a permanent departure from Leeds - and journalist Dean Jones believes Aaronson may find any return to Elland Road equally difficult.