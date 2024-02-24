Elland Road was packed out again on Friday night, with Leeds United taking a step towards promotion after a superb win over leaders Leicester City . The Whites enjoyed an occasion to remember against the Foxes, forcing a title race, with the Championship's top two now separated by just six points.

Fans enjoyed a party-like atmosphere inside Elland Road, but how does the stadium compare to other Championship grounds? We already know that Elland Road is one of the biggest grounds in the second tier, but here we take a look at where it ranks based on customer experience, which is calculated by using Google Reviews ratings. Take a look below to see where Leeds' famous home ranks.