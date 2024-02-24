Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship stadium table: How Leeds United's Elland Road compares to homes of Sunderland, Cardiff City and rivals - gallery

A look at the best and worst stadiums in the Championship to see where Leeds United's Elland Road ranks.

Jamie Kemble
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT

Elland Road was packed out again on Friday night, with Leeds United taking a step towards promotion after a superb win over leaders Leicester City. The Whites enjoyed an occasion to remember against the Foxes, forcing a title race, with the Championship's top two now separated by just six points.

Fans enjoyed a party-like atmosphere inside Elland Road, but how does the stadium compare to other Championship grounds? We already know that Elland Road is one of the biggest grounds in the second tier, but here we take a look at where it ranks based on customer experience, which is calculated by using Google Reviews ratings. Take a look below to see where Leeds' famous home ranks.

1. QPR

Google reviews rating: 4.1/5

1. QPR

Google reviews rating: 4.1/5

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

2. Blackburn Rovers

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

3. Stoke City

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

4. Birmingham City

Google reviews rating: 4.2/5

Google reviews rating: 4.3/5

5. Sheffield Wednesday

Google reviews rating: 4.3/5

6. Hull City

Google reviews rating: 4.3/5

6. Hull City

Google reviews rating: 4.3/5

