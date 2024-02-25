Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites approached Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash against Leicester having reeled off eight consecutive Championship victories yet matters did not look good with 15 minutes on the clock.

Enzo Maresca's table-toppers took an early lead as Wout Faes applied a simple headed finish from a corner and the Foxes took a 1-0 advantage into the break. Leicester then created a host of chances as they looked for a second goal but a combination of wayward finishing and solid goalkeeping from Illan Meslier ensured that they remained only one goal to the good.

Instead, Leeds drew level in the 80th minute as second-half substitute Connor Roberts suddenly steered home a composed finish into the bottom left corner after Georginio Rutter broke into the box.

Elland Road went wild but that was nothing compared to the scenes just two minutes later as 17-year-old star Archie Gray unleashed a low drive which took two deflections en route to putting Leeds ahead.

Leicester were given five minutes of added time to respond but instead Leeds bagged a third in the 94th minute through second-half substitute Patrick Bamford who got the final touch to a Dan James free-kick. The home faithful were then able to party long into the night upon bagging an amazing ninth consecutive league victory that slashed the gap to Leicester down to just six points having once stood at 17 points.