Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leicester City star has declared his better team Leeds United view and Foxes regret.

Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira looked set to help Championship leaders Leicester to victory in Friday's top-of-the-table clash at Leeds only for Daniel Farke's side to produce a stunning comeback en route to a 3-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester had gone ahead in the 15th minute through a Wout Faes header and then squandered a host of good chances after the interval to add to their advantage. But a combination of wayward finishing and strong Illan Meslier goalkeeping kept Leeds within one goal and the Whites made the Foxes pay by netting three goals in quick succession as part of a stunning finale.

Speaking in an interview with Leicester City's official website, Pereira declared that his team were the "better side" and voiced his regret at the Foxes not being able to take their chances.

The centre-back also admitted that Leicester definitely wanted all three points against Leeds but highlighted the six-point lead that Enzo Maresca's team still hold at the top of the tree as he declared the need to "go again" and keep winning.

"When you see the result, it’s a tough one, but we were the better team," said Pereira. "We were there for 80 minutes. We had a good first half. In the second half, they had the ball, but they didn’t create anything. They didn’t have many chances to score. We need to be more clinical and manage the game better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew all about the crowd here. They wanted to start fast, but I think we managed it well. We tried to impose [ourselves]. The game was intense. There were a little more transitions than we wanted, but still, we managed it well.

"We went in at half-time winning and I think, if we scored the chances we had at the beginning of the second half, it would make a huge difference today. That’s football. We tried to create chances and the ball didn’t want to go in for the second one. We go again as usual."