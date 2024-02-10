Leeds United outcast ‘desperate’ to ditch Premier League promotion race for Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has claimed Ian Poveda “was on fire” to leave Leeds United last month.
Despite arriving at a highly-rated prospect from Manchester City four years ago, the winger has failed to realise his potential for the Whites. Dropping back to the Championship presented a chance to kick on but Poveda barely featured under Daniel Farke.
He faced stiff competition in wide areas, with Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony ahead of him in the pecking order. A move appeared inevitable and, with just months on his contract remaining, Poveda left to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan.
It has taken just two games for the 24-year-old to have an impact at Hillsborough. On his first start for the Owls, Poveda bamboozled the Birmingham City backline before setting up Ike Ugbo’s opener in a 2-0 win.
That victory opened a window of opportunity for Wednesday to escape the relegation zone despite looking dead and buried before the game. Speaking post-match, Owls boss Rohl insisted the loanee was desperate to leave Leeds last month.
“When I come back to the first meeting with him and his eyes, when he speaks about football (he is passionate),” he said. “We spoke about what I can do for him and in which position I want to have him because I see his strength.
“He was immediately open-minded and was on fire to come here. I think this is not easy. For some players, it is not the easiest decision to come to the bottom of the league instead of playing with Leeds for promotion. But he was immediately convinced about this and gave me a really good feeling.”