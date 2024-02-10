'Never cease to amaze' - Leeds United man makes special mention of fans after side-before-self trek
Writing in his programme notes for today's Elland Road encounter with Rotherham United, Cooper made sure to credit those who travelled to the FA Cup game. Many Whites undertook a 600-plus mile roundtrip to see Leeds win 4-1 after extra-time in horrendous conditions on the Devon coast.
"Thanks as always for your support," said the club captain. "I must also give a special mention to those who made the long journey down to Plymouth in midweek - you never cease to amaze us, you really are incredible and we were delighted to get the win for you. Hopefully we can do the same again today."
Cooper made a rare start in the cup tie, partnering Joe Rodon in central defence, but has returned to the substitutes bench for today's Championship game against the Millers. According to the Scotland international Leeds will still have to be at their best, despite Rotherham picking up a solitary victory since October 25.
"Rotherham may sit at the bottom of the table, but we know getting all three points today is going to be difficult," he said. "We were unable to get the win earlier in the season away from home and we know they will come here battling to try and get something from the game. We need to remain focused, continue to work hard and keep fighting until the end, if we are going to get the victory."