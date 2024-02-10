Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton from Leeds United. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Leeds United take on Rotherham United this afternoon as they look to stretch their winning run in the Championship to six straight games. The Whites are unbeaten since the turn of the year and such form has seen them move back into contention for a spot in the Championship's top two.

A win over the Millers, who are propping up the division, would certainly bolster Leeds' promotion claims. Ahead of the clash, we've rounded up some of the biggest stories out there.

Leeds pair wanted

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, Manchester City and Liverpool are being linked with a summer move for Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, despite seeing him pen a new deal at Elland Road. The midfielder committed his long-term future to the Whites last month by putting pen to paper on a contract, with improved terms, running until the summer of 2028.

But as he continues to star in the Championship, Gray remains on the radars of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with the above trio all monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move in the summer, according to HITC. Leeds are unlikely to want to part with the homegrown talent, who doesn't turn 18 until next month, and promotion to the Premier League this season will certainly bolster their ability to fight off potential suitors.

The report also claims that Liverpool are watching Gray's younger brother Harry, who is also on the books at Elland Road and has scored three goals in three appearances for the club's U18s this season. He's still only 15, but the Reds are said to have identified the striker as someone worth monitoring.

Harrison latest

A permanent deal for Jack Harrison to join Everton from Leeds United this summer appears unlikely, according to Football Insider. The report claims the Toffees have put all transfer activity on ice for the time being as they battle against Premier League relegation, while there is also a takeover to be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad