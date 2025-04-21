Leeds United have a five point automatics cushion with just three games left - and data experts Opta have made a big fresh Whites call in their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at home to Stoke City knowing that a victory would send them three points clear in pole position and open up a huge eight-point gap back to third-placed Sheffield United.

Burnley, currently behind Leeds on goal difference, then face the Blades in another absolutely massive and potentially promotion-defining 5.30pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

Should Leeds beat Stoke, Farke’s Whites would be promoted in the event of Chris Wilder’s Blades failing to win at Turf Moor. Because of their far superior goal difference, even a Leeds draw would realistically be enough if Sheffield United are defeated due to their far better goal difference.

In that case, the gap would be six points with just two games left. But fresh from Good Friday’s results, the data experts at Opta are predicting a different gap in their new predicted final table and points.

Featuring a big call in the Leeds, Burnley, Blades battle, here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

