Dan James call and new striker chance: Predicted Leeds United line-up, team and injury news v Stoke City

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST

Whites boss Daniel Farke has more big decisions to make for Monday’s enormous hosting of Stoke City.

Leeds United could set themselves up for a Monday night promotion in Easter Monday’s hosting of Stoke City - and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.

Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged team for Friday night’s clash at Oxford United as Dan James returned from a hamstring injury but only to the bench.

That meant Willy Gnonto keeping his place on the right wing although James was finally brought on for Gnonto as part of a double change with 14 minutes left.

The other change saw Patrick Bamford replace striker Joel Piroe who was unable to find the back of the net for the ninth game in a row.

A solitary strike from Manor Solomon proved enough to seal Leeds a huge 1-0 success which sent them back to the top of the Championship with just three games left.

Solomon, though, went down injured with three minutes left and asked to be substituted although Farke declared afterwards that the Tottenham loanee was suffering from cramps.

Nevertheless, Farke has admitted that both James and Solomon will need to be assessed ahead for Monday’s quick turnaround for which Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk *foot fracture) are both out. Youngster Sam Chambers is also ill.

Farke’s Whites have a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places and will be promoted on Monday night if they beat Stoke and third-placed Sheffield United fail to win at Burnley in their 5.30pm kick-off.

The stakes are absolutely enormous and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against Mark Robins’ 16th-placed Potters.

Solid as a rock between the sticks since replacing Illan Meslier, his chant now regularly booming out from the terraces.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Solid as a rock between the sticks since replacing Illan Meslier, his chant now regularly booming out from the terraces.

Miles ahead as first choice right back. Another fine display at Oxford on Friday and another assist.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Miles ahead as first choice right back. Another fine display at Oxford on Friday and another assist.

An absolute monster at Oxford. Another display like that at centre-half and Stoke will have a hard task getting any change out of the Whites defence.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

An absolute monster at Oxford. Another display like that at centre-half and Stoke will have a hard task getting any change out of the Whites defence.

The captain and an automatic pick at centre-half in the absence of the injured Struijk, shifting back from his usual centre midfield role. On the cusp of skippering Leeds United to promotion at just 24 years old.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

The captain and an automatic pick at centre-half in the absence of the injured Struijk, shifting back from his usual centre midfield role. On the cusp of skippering Leeds United to promotion at just 24 years old.

Similar to Bogle in being clear first choice left back and himself having contributed six goals and three assists.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Similar to Bogle in being clear first choice left back and himself having contributed six goals and three assists.

Joe Rothwell remains out injured and with Ampadu switching back into defence, the centre midfield pretty much picks itself.

6. CM: Ilia Gruev

Joe Rothwell remains out injured and with Ampadu switching back into defence, the centre midfield pretty much picks itself.

