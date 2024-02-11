Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are pushing to return to the Premier League next season as they continue their unbeaten run in the Championship. Their latest 3-0 win over Rotherham United keeps them within touching distance of a top two finish but they also have one eye on Southampton's progress as the two challenge for an automatic promotion spot.

As the final months of the 2023/24 season approach, the sight of the summer transfer window is also on the horizon. A number of links have already emerged, with some bleeding through from the January rumour mill. Leeds may need to be on their guard as clubs continue to monitor their key players, and a missed opportunity to reach the Premier League could force open the door for some big exits.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is one man who has been turning heads this season and Leeds could sign off on a deal if one comes their way. A new update from Football Insider has reported that Jack Harrison, who is currently on loan with Everton, has impressed under Sean Dyche and will be of interest to clubs in England and Europe this summer if Leeds remain in the Championship.

Regardless of where they play next season, it is believed the Whites are 'open to selling' Harrison permanently once the summer window opens. Everton have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old on a full-time deal, but their relegation uncertainties have cast doubt on the business they will be able to commit to.

Regardless of whether Harrison moves on or stays at Leeds, he has impressed with his performances in recent seasons. Last term, the winger notched six goals and ten assists in all competitions and his efforts in their disappointing final game earned him praise from Neil Redfearn, despite Leeds' relegation fate.

"He’s really evolved since he’s been at the club. He’s a proper goal threat now,” he said while on BBC Radio Leeds. “We know that he can go past players and make assists.