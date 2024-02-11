Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

New predicted Championship table after Leeds United win vs Rotherham, with Southampton and Ipswich changes

Leeds United banked another important three points in the Championship at the weekend as they push for promotion.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT

Leeds United continued their tussle with Southampton at the weekend as the two sides challenge for their place in the Championship's automatic promotion spots. The Whites saw off a struggling Rotherham United at Elland Road to take their points tally to 63, just one behind the Saints, who played out a thrilling 5-3 win over Huddersfield Town.

Southampton have an important game in-hand over Daniel Farke's side, similar to Ipswich Town, who are currently fourth on 60 points after drawing 2-2 with West Brom.

Between now and the end of the season, the final predicted table will change numerous times. After the latest results at the top and bottom of the tree, here's how the newest final standings have been tipped to look based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.

Odds to be relegated: 1/100

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Odds to be relegated: 1/100

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 4/11

2. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Odds to be relegated: 4/11

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 6/5

3. 22nd — Queens Park Rangers

Odds to be relegated: 6/5

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 5/4

4. 21st — Huddersfield Town

Odds to be relegated: 5/4

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 5/1

5. 20th — Birmingham City

Odds to be relegated: 5/1

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 7/1

6. 19th — Stoke City

Odds to be relegated: 7/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road