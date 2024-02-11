Leeds United continued their tussle with Southampton at the weekend as the two sides challenge for their place in the Championship's automatic promotion spots. The Whites saw off a struggling Rotherham United at Elland Road to take their points tally to 63, just one behind the Saints, who played out a thrilling 5-3 win over Huddersfield Town.

Southampton have an important game in-hand over Daniel Farke's side, similar to Ipswich Town, who are currently fourth on 60 points after drawing 2-2 with West Brom.

Between now and the end of the season, the final predicted table will change numerous times. After the latest results at the top and bottom of the tree, here's how the newest final standings have been tipped to look based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.