As the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar continue the return of domestic football and the Premier League season is drawing closer and closer.

Leeds United supporters will be back in the stands at Elland Road to cheer on their team against Manchester City on December 28 in what will be the first of two matches to bring down the curtain on 2022. As the new year kicks off it also means the opening of the January transfer window and it looks likely to be a busy one for the Yorkshire club.

Bringing in new players will be crucial as United look to cement their place in the top flight and avoid a relegation battle later in the season but equally important could be ensuring they can keep a hold of their current stars. Leeds sold Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in the summer but were able to hold off reported offers from Newcastle United for another of their high value stars. However, if they are unable to tie the attacker down on a new deal it could mean losing him for far less money than they might otherwise have gotten.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds have opened preliminary talks with Jack Harrison over a new contract at Elland Road to ensure they do not end up losing him on a ‘cut price’ deal. The article states that Newcastle could reignite their interest in the 26-year old in January when he will have just 18 months remaining on his current contract.

Preliminary discussions are said to have already taken place and the former Manchester City winger would be in for a significant pay increase. Newcastle reportedly bid £20 million for the player in the summer and may not need to increase that figure too much if he does decide against re-signing with Leeds.

