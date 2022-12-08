Big landscape shift for Leeds United first team duo after huge development in rapid time

Whites pair Rodrigo and Diego Llorente have 37 caps for Spain between them but neither made Luis Enrique’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Spain initially impressed in the group stages but then crashed out to Morocco in the round of 16 and Enrique has now left his position as head coach. Spain have been very quick to appoint a replacement in the country’s former under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente.