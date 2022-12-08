Jesse Marsch issues upbeat message on Leeds United work and Manchester City before Spanish date

Leeds are currently on a mid-season break training camp in the Valencia province of Oliva Nova and Marsch’s side will face La Liga’s bottom placed side Elche tonight in a 7.15pm kick-off at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. The Whites will then take in two more friendlies upon returning home to England through the Elland Road visits of first Real Sociedad and then Monaco before the return to league action against against Pep Guardiola’s title favourites City. Marsch took to his social media pages ahead of tonight’s clash against Elche to say: “The lads have been working really hard here at the training camp in Spain. We’re looking forward to a good match against Elche, always with an eye on our first game back after the break against Man City.”