There is still no FIFA World Cup action to look forward to today, with the first of the quarter-final matches kicking off tomorrow, but the return of the Premier League is getting closer and closer.

Leeds United are due to return to action on December 28, when Man City visit Elland Road, which will be their first of two fixtures taking place before 2023. As ever, the football clubs will bring in the new year with the opening of the January transfer window and here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Adrien Rabiot, looked set to join Manchester United in a £15million deal in the summer transfer window before negotiations collapsed in the final stages, has declared he wants to play in the Premier League after refusing to provide assurances that he could sign a new contract with Juventus (Express)

Former England head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson says a swap deal between Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven for Netherlands teammates Gody Gakpo and Donny van de Beek ‘makes perfect sense’ (BoyleSports)

French Ligue 1 side Marseille are ready to offer Wilfried Zaha a move to the south of France when his contract expires in 2023 with the Crystal Palace star considering the chance to play abroad (90min)

West Ham are looking to sign one or two forwards in the January window to boost the number of goals in the squad and are also looking to the future as they look to secure a deal for Brazilian defender Luizao (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are interested in signing Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, who has been one of the Atlas Lions’ standout performers at the World Cup, from Fiorentina in January (90min)

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping track of Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian, a 15-year-old attacker who has impressed in the Brazilian team’s youth academy and has already been the subject of an offer from PSG which was rejected (GOAL)

Arsenal could have to postpone their planned January transfer swoop for Mykhailo Mudryk after news Gabriel Jesus could be sidelined long-term with the striker facing months out after surgery on his knee (The Sun)

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United should not rest on the success of their top-three standing and wants to improve his team in January - but the head coach accepts funds could be limited by FFP (Daily Mail)