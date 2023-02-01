'It's tribal' - Leeds United champion hits back with public response to pundit's Elland Road judgement
First Division title winner Tony Dorigo has responded to United States football pundit and former professional Alexei Lalas for his interpretation of what being a Leeds United supporter is
The 57-year-old former Leeds United and Chelsea full-back replied to Lalas on social media platform Twitter after the former pro turned pundit suggested the Whites’ following in the United States would not remain after the current iteration of American players move on.
Lalas said: “For many American soccer fans, Leeds is our weekly must-watch EPL team. Not for the history, passion, or culture, but simply pride in the connection. That's the attraction and what is being sold. If that changes, maybe some will stay, but many of us will look elsewhere.”
Dorigo replied, suggesting Lalas had not understood what it means to be a Leeds supporter: “The attraction is so much more. Pride in [American play]ers is right & proper but being a @LUFC fan is about history, passion & culture. It’s tribal. Leeds have an Aussie history but not had an Aussie for yrs yet I met 50k+ fans on tour in Oz last July. Why? They get it, they’re Leeds.”
Leeds have a global following with supporter networks in Scandinavia, Argentina, Australia and a growing contingent of fans in the United States. This latest increase has been driven by the arrival of Jesse Marsch, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie at Elland Road – all current or former USMNT players.
Minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises are also US-based, out of Californian city San Francisco. They are expected to complete a buyout from Aser Ventures’ Andrea Radrizzani this summer to take control of the club as majority shareholder.