The 57-year-old former Leeds United and Chelsea full-back replied to Lalas on social media platform Twitter after the former pro turned pundit suggested the Whites’ following in the United States would not remain after the current iteration of American players move on.

Lalas said: “For many American soccer fans, Leeds is our weekly must-watch EPL team. Not for the history, passion, or culture, but simply pride in the connection. That's the attraction and what is being sold. If that changes, maybe some will stay, but many of us will look elsewhere.”

Dorigo replied, suggesting Lalas had not understood what it means to be a Leeds supporter: “The attraction is so much more. Pride in [American play]ers is right & proper but being a @LUFC fan is about history, passion & culture. It’s tribal. Leeds have an Aussie history but not had an Aussie for yrs yet I met 50k+ fans on tour in Oz last July. Why? They get it, they’re Leeds.”

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Luis Sinisterra (C) of Leeds United celebrates in front of the fans with teammates Georginio Rutter and Marc Roca after scoring the team's third goal prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leeds have a global following with supporter networks in Scandinavia, Argentina, Australia and a growing contingent of fans in the United States. This latest increase has been driven by the arrival of Jesse Marsch, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie at Elland Road – all current or former USMNT players.