The YEP’s verdict and off-camera moments from Friday night’s huge win at Oxford.

Good day

Joe Rodon

The centre-back was a rock for Leeds United at Oxford United, when it mattered most. He has been solid and consistent for the vast majority of this season, one of the stand-out performers but now more than ever they need him to win his headers, defend the area and be smart with the ball. He ticked all the boxes at the Kassam and more - the pass for Jayden Bogle ahead of the opening goal was beautiful.

Jayden Bogle

Another player who holds a claim to the Player of the Season award when it comes around. He too has been in excellent form this season and of late he has come up big. Leeds needed to win this game and that goal was absolutely vital. He gets into such great positions but the quality still has to be there for the final pass and he produced it, again. Goals and assists from right-back were missing last season but not so this time around. At £5m he looks a snip.

Daniel Farke

The results earlier in the day asked a big question of Leeds United's mentality. To go to Oxford United, where Sheffield United so recently lost, and win 1-0 was a big statement. This was another big step forward too and one that takes Leeds to the cusp of automatic promotion. He will continue to have his critics and doubters but earning 90 points in one season and 91 the next is pretty remarkable. He and Leeds just need to ensure their points total brings with it the desired prize.

Bad day

Willy Gnonto

Another game and another chance that passed him by. Gnonto simply couldn't get into it enough or get going. On the other flank Manor Solomon was busy making himself a big factor and posing a threat. Gnonto buzzed around and tried to make something happen but nothing fell for him. If James is ready to start on Monday then it would be no real surprise to see Gnonto on the bench again.

Largie Ramazani

With a one-goal lead Daniel Farke again turned to Isaac Schmidt instead of Ramazani in the final minutes, suggesting once more that the manager simply isn't having the Belgian at the moment. This season has been a frustrating one for a player that generated so much excitement with that flurry of good performances before his ankle injury.

Off-camera moments

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten pinging a shot off the top of the crossbar and out of the ground, hitting no fewer than three parked cars.

Mateo Joseph applauding the fitness coach for his officiating during the substitutes' rondo after a dubious handball appeal from Isaac Schmidt.

Wootten pulling Willy Gnonto in for a cuddle and some words of encouragement before Manor Solomon sought out the keeper coach for a word.

Alex Cairns producing a beautiful finish into the top corner as he fed Illan Meslier some last-minute shots at the end of the warm-up.

Three ticketless Leeds fans popping up onto the roof of an away supporters' coach to try and watch the game at the end without a stand. They were quickly summoned down, with a heavy police presence around the area.

TICKETLESS ADMISSION: For Leeds United fans chancing their arm at Oxford United where every vantage point was taken. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

One of the match sponsors turning to deliver a Leeds salute to the away end as the captains met for the coin toss.

Ao Tanaka raising his hands to apologies to all his team-mates after coughing up the ball for the first chance of the game.

Ethan Ampadu leaping onto his defensive partner Joe Rodon after the Welshman's pass put Jayden Bogle in to find Manor Solomon for the opener.

Daniel Farke summoning Tanaka for a little conference as the rest of the team celebrated the goal.

“Apparently in relation to their warming up during the second half”...

Chris Domogalla interrupting the substitutes' half-time rondo to come and have a word with them all, apparently in relation to their warming up during the second half.

Solomon and Przemyslaw Placheta having a chat on halfway as they waited for the second half to begin.

Patrick Kluivert striding down a corridor in the direction of the changing room area, where he had a photo with fellow Dutchman Joel Piroe.

Fans sitting on the roofs of vans waving Leeds United flags during the second half, watching for free.

Farke relaying a message to tunnel security to pass onto his opposite number Gary Rowett because he had to leave and catch Leeds' flight. Rowett was in with the referee and had been for some time.