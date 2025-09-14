8 possible Leeds United striker targets as scoring woes continue in Fulham loss

There was further frustration in front of goal for Leeds United as the Whites suffered a narrow defeat at Premier League rivals Fulham on Saturday.

With summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line and fellow new arrival Noah Okafor in support, the Whites had just three shots on target during a disappointing afternoon at Craven Cottage. Any frustration being felt by Daniel Farke was only heightened when Whites defender Gabriel Gudmundsson diverted a corner kick beyond Karl Darlow in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time to ensure Leeds emerged without a point from their visit to the capital.

Although there are only four games gone in the Premier League season, the fact Leeds have failed to find the net in three of those games and that their only goal came from the penalty spot will not be lost on Farke as fears over a lack of depth and quality at the top end of the pitch have been increased.

So could a new striker arrive in January and if so, who could be brought in to aid the Whites frontline?

1 . Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace The Eagles forward will enter the final 18 months of his current deal in January and there have been some reports suggesting Mateta and Palace have come to an impasse in talks over a new contract. The former Mainz man has taken his game to another level in the last 18 months and it would take a sizeable offer to persuade Palace to sell.

2 . Josh Sargent - Norwich City The United States international was one of a whole host of strikers to be linked with a move to Elland Road during the summer. Sargent has started the 2025/26 season in stunning form with five goals in as many games and he looks to be hitting form at the right time as he prepares to represent the United States at the World Cup finals next summer.

3 . Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest Bring him home? Wood will enter the final 18 months of his current Forest deal in January and it would safe to assume a new contract is in the works given the impact he has made since joining from Newcastle. It is early days for new Forest boss Ange Postecoglou and it remains to be seen how he will put his own stamp on the side he inherited. Could a cheeky bid for Wood tempt Forest into a sale? It's a long shot.

4 . Beto - Everton Another player approaching a key period in his current contract. Beto has started all four of Everton's Premier League fixtures so far this season and scored in their 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the international break. New signing Thierno Barry will hope to usurp the Guinea-Bissau international as David Moyes first choice frontman - so could that provide an opening for a move?

5 . Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham Muniz appeared to be high on the list when it came to Leeds' striker targets during the summer transfer window - although the Whites were far from alone in their admiration of the Brazilian star. There has been talk interest remains high despite the closure of the summer transfer window - but there has also been speculation Fulham are preparing to offer Muniz a new deal.

6 . Raul Jimenez - Fulham Another player linked with a move to Elland Road during the summer and another Fulham player. The experienced Mexican international came off the bench in the latter stages of Saturday's Craven Cottage clash against Leeds and he is yet to find the net in the Premier League this season. However, with 59 goals and 21 assists in 201 Premier League appearances, he is more than capable of posing a threat at the top end of the pitch.