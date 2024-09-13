Leeds United fans | Getty Images

Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming Championship clash

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Burnley. They have made a steady start to the new Championship season.

The Whites beat Hull City 2-0 on their own patch last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Farke on further exits

Leeds’ squad will stay the same now up until January, unless they decide to delve into the free market. They lost a few key players over the summer including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

It was a blow for the Whites to sell their most prized assets. Nevertheless, they were able to keep hold some other stars, most notably Wilfried Gnonto. In terms of further outgoings this winter, Farke has shared this update in his pre-match press conference this week: “I haven’t really thought about this to be honest, never say never but we’re not tempted. Our group is not too big right now, 99.9% we will not lose any players.”

As Farke alluded to, Leeds’ squad is a decent size right now which means he won’t have too many selection headaches. They have enough competition and depth to deal with the influx of fixtures coming their way.

Linked player update

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina was reportedly on Leeds’ radar last month, as per GiveMeSport. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a promising talent.

The 21-year-old is now apparently wanted by Manchester United, according to Germanijak. The Premier League outfit could see him as somone to bolster their attacking options down the line.

Baturina was born in Split and has played four times for the Croatia national team so far in his career. He started out with spells as a youngster in the academies at Hadjuk Split and RNK Split before moving to Zagreb in 2017.

He has since risen up through the ranks at Dynamo Zagreb and initially broke into their B team before stepping up into their first-team. The prospect has played 120 games already and has found the net on 17 occasions.

Manchester United will need to wait until January to try and lure him over to England. The Red Devils have lost two out of their three matches so far this term with pressure on them to start getting results.

As for Leeds, it remains to be seen whether would be interested in a swoop for Baturina this winter. That ship may have sailed now and their main focus right now will be on getting some more wins over the coming weeks and months, starting with Burnley.

They are now well stocked up with options in his position after landing Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf. They also have plenty of attacking players following the additions of Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani from Tottenham Hotspur and Almeria respectively.