The YEP’s Leeds United fans jury have their say ahead of Saturday’s return to action against Burnley

NEIL GREWER

Following two reasonably straight-forward wins, this game against Burnley will present a greater challenge, but one which Leeds are capable of overcoming.

Scott Parker has two Championship promotions to his name so his Burnley team will not lack nous and ability, but I feel Leeds should be strong enough at home to win the game.

Daniel Farke has made noises recently about the lack of a purchase of a true No10 in the transfer window and, whilst this would have been advantageous, I do believe that Leeds have enough in that position to win promotion.

Brenden Aaronson is a £25m purchase with Champions League experience and two goals already this season so he has to be at Championship No 10 level. Willy Gnonto shows promise in a more central role and then there is Manor Solomon and Joffy to add further depth.

I expect Aaronson to start in the 10 role, with the team being unchanged from last time unless there are any fitness issues following the international break.

I am looking forward to seeing more of Ao Tanaka at some point over the next few games.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Burnley 1

ANDY RHODES

With the first international break of the season out of the way, Leeds can get back to the business of climbing the table.

Before the next break, United continue a tough run of games featuring three long-distance trips and two home games against Burnley and Coventry.

Burnley haven’t started quite as well as many would have expected but they kept hold of several key players.

Leeds, meanwhile, are continuing to find their feet after a series of personnel changes. Willy Gnonto starred in the No 10 role for Italy’s U21s in midweek, while fans will want to see more of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

One major change this week saw Liam Cooper’s departure officially confirmed. Cooper will go down as one of the greatest players Leeds have had in the modern era, and it would be fitting to see him get a proper send off.

If Leeds are to be successful this season, they will need the resilience of the promotion-winning side that Cooper played such a vital role in.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Burnley 1

DAVID WATKINS

I’ll bet that most Leeds fans are nervous ahead of the restart following the international break.

We all remember how our promotion charge imploded after last season's final interruption.

To be fair, this time last year we did okay when we walloped Millwall at the Den after the first break but, with so many first-team squad players having been away this time, it does feel like it could derail what has been a largely satisfactory start to the 24/25 campaign.

The first requirement is that everyone comes back fit and uninjured, while we can only hope that travel plans go smoothly to get our men back as quickly as possible; several face long-haul flights to get back to the UK.

Burnley have seen some of their squad go missing too, but no Championship team has had more absentees over the past two weeks than Leeds.

The Clarets had a good start to their season with big wins against Luton and Cardiff but then they stuttered. Losing at table-topping Sunderland 1-0 was no disgrace, but they followed that with a defeat at Wolves in the Carabao Cup and then a home draw with Blackburn.

Sadly, I fear the worst and I’m expecting a reaction from the visitors.

Prediction: Leeds United 0 Burnley 1

KEITH INGHAM

After the first international break of the season Leeds return to action with a ‘tasty-looking’ game against relegated Burnley.

It will certainly be an interesting game as the two teams have had many personnel changes over the summer.

So, with the transfer window closed, we have a few ‘new toys’ to look forward to seeing in the white and yellow shirt. Manor Solomon already has an assist under his belt after making the first goal for Mateo Joseph versus Hull and AO (let’s go!) Tanaka showed promise in his brief appearance from the bench.

Like many others, I would have liked the club to have made a marquee signing at No 10 but that didn’t happen so we have what we have until January. Leeds are unbeaten in the league with two wins and draws in their opening games and this will definitely be a challenge with the much-fancied Lancashire side keen to put a L on our fixture list.

Mateo Joseph added to his first goal of the season with a winner for Spain U-21s in the break. Much will fall on these young shoulders as he cements himself as our lead striker. I’m confident he will easily pass double figures during the season.

I see an entertaining game; Leeds edging it by the odd goal.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Burnley 1

MIKE GILL

If there was a competition for the best-dressed football manager, Scott Parker would beat our own Daniel Farke hands down.

Daniel is not sartorially challenged but he dresses practically, having endured many miserable Northern European winters. Fashion will not be taken into consideration when their sides meet at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Clarets started their Championship campaign like a house on fire, scoring nine goals and conceding only one in their first two games.

Since then, they lost to Sunderland before drawing with near neighbours Blackburn.

A single point separates the sides thanks to United's ability to avoid a defeat and, if it wasn't for the international break, you could point out that the Whites were on an improving curve. As it is, all the signs are that this will be a tight encounter and the outcome will be difficult to predict.

Just like the Whites, Burnley have had a turbulent transfer window with 15 arrivals and 21 departures but this will be United's toughest test so far.

Here's hoping that a noisy Elland Road full of football-hungry fans will drive the Whites to a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Burnley 2