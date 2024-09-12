Leeds United's potential 53,000 Elland Road capacity compared to Man Utd, Liverpool and other Premier League grounds

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 19:40 BST

Leeds United fans should soon learn of plans for Elland Road.

Leeds United fans were finally given fresh detail on the development of Elland Road on Thursday with CEO Angus Kinnear detailing plans during his annual appearance on The Square Ball. Kinnear revealed a ‘multi-million pound sum’ had already been invested to secure planning permission and floated a capacity of 53,000.

A more formal announcement is expected to follow in the near future and so fans can finally look forward to a newer, bigger Elland Road. A current capacity of more than 37,000 is not to be sniffed at but significant expansion could place it towards the top end of grounds across the country.

With that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the current capacity of every Premier League stadium - and a few select Championship grounds - to see where a 53,000-capacity Elland Road would rank. Take a look below...

Capacity: 11,329

1. AFC Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,329 | Getty Images

Capacity: 17,250

2. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250 | Getty Images Photo: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Capacity: 25,700

3. Fulham - Craven Cottage

Capacity: 25,700 | Getty Images

Capacity: 26,047

4. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

Capacity: 26,047 | Getty Images

Capacity: 29,673

5. Ipswich Town - Portman Road

Capacity: 29,673 | Getty Images

Capacity: 30,445

6. Nottingham Forest - The City Ground

Capacity: 30,445 | Getty Images

