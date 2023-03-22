Leeds United are looking in a much better position to battle against Premier League relegation after four points from their final two games before the international break.

A 4-2 win at Wolves fired the Whites up to 14th in the table, although they remain just two points above the bottom three in a congested bottom half.

Leeds face a big week after travelling to title-chasing Arsenal as they take on Nottingham Forest on April 4 and Crystal Palace on April 9. Both games are at home.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds ‘not looking’ to make McKennie stay permanent

Leeds United are not looking at activating their option to buy Weston McKennie permanently at the end of the season, according to 90min. The Whites signed the United States international on loan from Juventus at the end of January, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Like much of the club’s summer business, the option to complete a permanent move is likely to hinge on the Whites’ league status. When announcing McKennie’s move, Juventus confirmed there was €34.5m option for Leeds to buy McKennie, with a potential €4.5m in add-ons included.

If Leeds retain their Premier League status, it appears unlikely the permanent option would not be exercised, given McKennie has featured in all nine games since arriving at Elland Road, starting seven.

Leeds set Gnonto price tag

Leeds United have set a minimum asking price of €30m for Willy Gnonto amid reported interest from three Premier League rivals, according to reports in Italy.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City have all been monitoring the forward, who joined Leeds from FC Zurich for £4m in the summer. There is also reported interest in the 19-year-old from his homeland.