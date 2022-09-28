Three goals in Los Cafeteros’ last two games have ensured that the 23-year-old’s star is on the rise with both club and country, in a situation somewhat reminiscent of Raphinha’s emergence on the world stage.

The Brazilian trickster made his national team breakthrough after establishing himself first at Leeds and delighted Whites supporters with his goals and exploits in South America during international breaks.

Sinisterra had already taken his first steps in the Colombian set-up before arriving at Elland Road in the summer, but his contribution over the past week has earned plaudits in both his home country and the one in which he is making a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico, a friendly played at Levi’s Stadium, the home of Leeds’ minority owners the 49ers, Sinisterra said his aim was to come on at the break, with his side 2-0 down, and make life uncomfortable for the ‘hosts.’

"Thank God for having me here, I decided to come and contribute and I did it for the victory," he told Gol Caracol.

"Come in with attitude and desire, to press, to disturb and we were able to get the first goal quickly and we went ahead and came back. I think we faced a great team, which demanded us. We did very well in the second half, we had a change of attitude, we risked more and we saw the fruits there. We showed what we're made of."

Sinisterra’s first goal was a towering header from a Juan Cuadrado corner and the Juventus veteran came in for praise for his role in turning the game around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW START - Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra has got in on the ground floor of Colombia's new era as a national team. Pic: Getty

"We know the player that Juan Cuadrado is,” said Sinisterra.

"When he went to the center he found more space, and I was able to put in the first one I had and the game turned in our favor, we scored when we had to and it's a nice victory.”

This week’s friendly games against Guatemala and Mexico were the first real displays of Néstor Lorenzo’s tenure, the manager having taken over in June just two days before a meeting with Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinisterra admits that Colombia are starting again under a new manager, having failed to qualify for the World Cup, and he’s champing at the bit to play a big part in it.

“I am very happy with what we did,” he said.

"Going for them, drowning them, pressuring them, making them make mistakes, gave us an effect and led us to victory. I am hungry to contribute more to the National Team.