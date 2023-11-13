All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they head into the international break.

Leeds United have skipped into the international break in fine form, winning each of their last three games. The Whites defeated Plymouth Argyle over the weekend to extend their winning run and to cut the gap to top place Leicester City to eight points.

Daniel Farke's men are getting closer and closer to the top two, and they face strugglers Rotherham United on the other side of the break. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

White on what Leeds need to improve

Leeds have told they need to maintain their level of performance through the whole of games amid dips in second halves. Former Whites star Aidy White told BBC Leeds: "I see it from two sides. It’s a positive in the fact that we have room to improve, we are not at full capacity yet, we are not blowing away teams but yet, we are third in the league.

"However, I totally agree that we have lost both second halves of our [last two] home games 1-0. It does appear that we run out of a little bit of steam, whether that’s energy levels or whether it’s teams being tactically more savvy.

"I am in agreement that there is definitely room for improvement but also room for concern. Leeds will hope to remove some of the concerns around their game before returning from the international break."

Youngster 'lured away'

As reported by The Athletic, Gorman is set to join the academy setup at the Etihad Campus in Manchester after a fee was agreed for the youngster. A seven-figure sum is said to have been negotiated, which could make Gorman the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

The YEP initially reported City had made contact last month while a number of other clubs, including Newcastle United, were understood to hold an interest in the Leeds attacker. Gorman has featured heavily for the Under-18s this season at Thorp Arch, whilst also representing England at Under-16 level prior to his 15th birthday. Born in 2008, the attacking midfielder primarily operates from the right-wing and was recently the subject of a viral video, showcasing the youngster’s skills during junior fixtures. He is regarded by academy sources at Thorp Arch as one of Leeds' most exciting prospects in recent history.

Adams and Sinisterra stances

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have had very different spells at Bournemouth so far amid their time on loan with the Cherries this season. Adams has featured regularly, while Sinisterra has not. When it comes to the pair's futures, Graham Smyth has issued an update.

He wrote: "For the Whites, promotion would put decision making power back in their hands and either allow them to off-load a high value player in order to make a profit, or attempt to reintegrate a top flight talent to boost their attacking options in the Premier League.

"How popular the latter option would be with fans remains to be seen, however. Both Sinisterra and Tyler Adams, who joined Bournemouth for a fee believed to be around £23m, have come under fire from Leeds supporters for the manner and timing of their summer transfer window exits.