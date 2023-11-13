Manchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for Leeds United academy prospect Finley Gorman which is expected to make the teenager the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

As reported by The Athletic, Gorman is set to join the academy setup at the Etihad Campus in Manchester after a fee was agreed for the youngster. A seven-figure sum is said to have been negotiated, which could make Gorman the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

The YEP initially reported City had made contact last month while a number of other clubs, including Newcastle United, were understood to hold an interest in the Leeds attacker. Gorman has featured heavily for the Under-18s this season at Thorp Arch, whilst also representing England at Under-16 level prior to his 15th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 2008, the attacking midfielder primarily operates from the right-wing and was recently the subject of a viral video, showcasing the youngster’s skills during junior fixtures. He is regarded by academy sources at Thorp Arch as one of Leeds' most exciting prospects in recent history.

This summer, City signed English youth international pair Harrison Parker and Luca Fletcher from Manchester United and Reading, respectively, in deals reportedly worth close to £1 million in compensation. Gorman's fee is expected to surpass that sum.