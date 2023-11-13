Life in the Premier League has not been what Luis Sinisterra envisaged when he made it clear to Leeds United he wanted a loan move to Bournemouth in the final stages of the summer window.

The Colombian international became a fan favourite last season with his game-changing ability and eye for goal in an admittedly frustrating first campaign in English football. Injuries played all too big a part right from the outset, with a hamstring issue in pre-season followed by three subsequent problems including a foot complaint and season-ending ankle damage. In all, Sinisterra was only fit enough to make 13 Premier League starts for the Whites as they lost their top flight status, but at least he was considered one of the main men.

Sinisterra’s retention was a priority for Leeds in the summer and at one stage there was a measure of confidence at Elland Road that he would indeed stay and be a key player in the Championship. He played every minute of the season-opening 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and then after a short period of uncertainty over contractual issues, likely stemming from the very same loan clauses that so many others exercised to depart Leeds for ‘big league’ moves, he returned to Daniel Farke’s team and scored in the win at Ipswich Town.

But deadline day brought a complete change with Sinisterra travelling to the south coast in the afternoon and eventually securing a last-minute loan move to Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony came the other way for a season-long loan, with no option for Leeds to make it a permanent deal. Anthony has since featured heavily for Farke, predominantly from the bench, playing in each game for which he has been available. The form of Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville has kept Anthony among the substitutes for the most part, alongside Willy Gnonto, but the Whites have relied on all four men.

LIFE SIGNS - Leeds United loanee Luis Sinisterra has scored and caused problems in each of his last two cameos for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth in the Premier League. Pic: Getty

As for Sinisterra, he is yet to start for the Cherries and has sat out three of the eight Premier League games for which he has been available. To date he has been handed 121 top flight minutes by Andoni Iraola, a manager courted by Leeds last season prior to the appointment of Javi Gracia, but Sinisterra’s last two appearances have at least shown some signs of life. A first goal arrived in Bournemouth’s 6-1 drubbing by Manchester City and the winger came off the bench to cause Newcastle United real problems in Saturday’s 2-0 victory. The loanee was desperately unlucky not to make it two goals in two games and in truth could have got himself a couple against a bare-bones Magpies side with admittedly a makeshift defensive line. He hit the post with a header, which allowed Dominic Solanke to scramble home, and drew three smart saves from Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Iraola has cited Sinisterra being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup, having represented Leeds against Shrewsbury and Salford, and his international involvement for the lack of game time thus far but his impact off the bench on Saturday evening can only stand the 24-year-old in good stead with his loan manager. Whether or not this season continues to play out in a frustrating fashion or if Sinisterra kicks on from here to prove he can cope with the physical demands of regular Premier League football, his chances of being at Bournemouth next season will hinge on other factors. The Cherries do have an option to buy the attacker, but it will only become active if Leeds fail to get promoted. In that scenario the Whites would recover a fee in excess of the £20m they paid for him when he arrived from Feyenoord in 2022. Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table and have begun to put pressure on the top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Bournemouth, meanwhile, sit 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of the relegation zone after 12 games and relegation to the second tier would almost inevitably remove all possibility of Sinisterra becoming a permanent addition, regardless of how Leeds finish this season.

For the Whites, promotion would put decision making power back in their hands and either allow them to off-load a high value player in order to make a profit, or attempt to reintegrate a top flight talent to boost their attacking options in the Premier League. How popular the latter option would be with fans remains to be seen, however. Both Sinisterra and Tyler Adams, who joined Bournemouth for a fee believed to be around £23m, have come under fire from Leeds supporters for the manner and timing of their summer transfer window exits. Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said the avenues that both players were 'exploring' to get moves away held risk for the club and he criticised the way they handled their desire to return to the Premier League. Both Adams and Sinisterra had relegation exit clauses that expired in August, yet both managed to depart between that date and the deadline.

He told The Square Ball podcast: “So I respect all players' desire to play at the highest level. They have short careers and they should have the opportunity should they want to, to play at the highest level. To be fair to them, when they bought into the Leeds United project, one of the things that we sell to players is you're joining a Premier League team on a trajectory where we're going to grow into the Premier League and we're going to be consistent Premier League performers. They didn't want to join a Championship side. However, I think there are ways that you can handle your desire to play at the highest level and from a personal perspective I don't think either of those two players handle it particularly well. I just think you can voice your desire to leave.