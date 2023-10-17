Leeds United youngster Finlay Gorman is the subject of significant interest from Manchester City following a string of impressive displays for the Whites’ junior sides.

Gorman has already become a regular for Leeds' Under-18 group having only just turned 15. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

The YEP understands City have made contact with Leeds regarding the 15-year-old, who is believed to be one of United’s premier academy prospects in recent years.

The 2008-born attacking midfielder primarily operates from the right-wing and was recently the subject of a viral video, showcasing the youngster’s skills during junior fixtures at Leeds’ Thorp Arch training base and further afield.

Despite his age, Gorman has appeared in five of Leeds Under-18s’ seven league games this season, scoring twice and assisting once, during the same match versus Stoke City. Gorman also made his England Under-16 debut earlier this season, whilst still 14 years of age.

Gorman is just under two years shy of his 17th birthday when he will be eligible to sign his first professional contract. At present, he remains on schoolboy terms with Leeds.

Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, clubs in England are no longer able to sign players from abroad until their 18th birthdays, putting additional emphasis on teams’ scouting of the domestic market.

Transfers of minors are regulated by football’s governing body FIFA and must meet specific requirements, including consent by the player’s parent(s) or legal guardian. By way of a transfer fee, clubs receive a compensation payment for their role in the training and development of the young player.

Newcastle United are also among those hopeful of luring the teenager away from Thorp Arch, as the north east club continue their youth-focused recruitment drive. However, Man City consider themselves front-runners in their pursuit of the teen.