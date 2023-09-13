All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as the end of the international break comes into sight.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for their tasty-looking clash with Millwall as the international break winds down. The Whites have enjoyed a mixed start to the season, winning just once, but they have proven hard to beat in spite of the chaos caused by the transfer window, and Daniel Farke will be looking for his men to make a big step forward over the comings weeks.

Leeds are expecting to be promotion candidates this season, and now with a settled squad, Farke and his men will need to start meeting expectations. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Expert on Byram

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has issued his thoughts on Sam Byram’s adductor strain, detailing the possible time the defender will spend on the sidelines.

“The injury is severe damage to a group of muscles that run along the inside of the leg called the adductor group – one of the most commonly injured muscle groups for footballers,” Brar told MOT Leeds News.

“His rehab and return to games will follow the same principles as any other muscular rehab – build up the strength and mobility of the area while gradually introducing higher intensity training that eventually mimics on-pitch action.

“The worst case scenario is a Grade 3 rupture which typically means 12+ weeks out.”

Ampadu praised

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu demonstrated his quality whilst on international duty as Wales clinched a vital away win over Latvia in European Championships qualifying.

“One half of an impressive deep midfield duo,” WalesOnline wrote. “Notable how progressive he was with his distribution, feeding [Aaron] Ramsey, [Harry] Wilson [Brennan] and Johnson in particular with accuracy and ease. Sent Johnson through with a fantastic pass early on. Defensively excellent, too.”

Wales defeated Latvia 2-0 to get back on track in their qualifying campaign, though they will likely have to rely upon the playoffs to reach Germany.

Llorente prediction

Diego Llorente has returned to AS Roma this season for a second loan spell and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will join the club on a permanent move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender’s days at Elland Road are numbered and while the Whites expected to see a large amount of players leave this summer, it seemed Llorente’s fate was always going to see him at another club. The 30-year-old first moved to Roma back in January this year and while there was an option for the Serie A outfit to buy him, they opted not to pursue that.

Llorente returned to the Stadio Olimpico in July on his second loan move and Phil Hay believes the player will eventually make the move full-time.