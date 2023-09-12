3 . Jordan Botaka (2015-2017)

Congolese winger Botaka was another who failed to live up to the hype at Elland Road, departing for Charlton Athletic on loan after one season in West Yorkshire. He returned to Belgium for a period, scoring in the double figures for Sint-Truiden, earning a move to Gent but he subsequently found himself on loan at Charleroi, Fortuna Sittard and last season Hapoel Jerusalem before being released. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Sellers