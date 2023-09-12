Leeds United has a rich and storied history with hundreds of players having represented the club throughout its 104-year existence – but what about those from the past decade who are yet to retire but now without a club?
Leeds’ journey from mid-table obscurity in the Championship to Premier League entertainers under Marcelo Bielsa, before succumbing to relegation in May, has been a turbulent roller-coaster ride over the past ten years or so.
In that time, several players have turned out for the club, some appearing hundreds of times in the famous white shirt, while others have made only a handful of appearances.
As the transfer window has now closed and clubs across the world are prohibited from trading players permanently or on loan until January 1, the YEP has taken a trip down memory lane to find out which players are still free agents after the deadline.
1. Adryan (2014-15)
Brazilian attacker Adryan joined Leeds on loan in 2014/15 but failed to make a significant impact at Elland Road. Still only 29, he is now without a club after spells in France, Switzerland, Brazil, Turkey and most recently Italy. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images) Photo: Clint Hughes
2. Tommaso Bianchi (2014-2016)
Italian midfielder Bianchi is searching for a new club after his most recent stint with Serie D side San Donate Tavarnelle. The 34-year-old returned to Italy following his brief spell in England with Leeds and has remained there ever since, representing Ascoli, Novara and Siena in the lower leagues. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers
3. Jordan Botaka (2015-2017)
Congolese winger Botaka was another who failed to live up to the hype at Elland Road, departing for Charlton Athletic on loan after one season in West Yorkshire. He returned to Belgium for a period, scoring in the double figures for Sint-Truiden, earning a move to Gent but he subsequently found himself on loan at Charleroi, Fortuna Sittard and last season Hapoel Jerusalem before being released. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Sellers
4. Aidy White (2008-2015)
Otley-born Aidy White represented Leeds 85 times in the league after coming through the academy and was eventually let go in 2015 whereupon he joined Rotherham United. A loan and subsequent switch to Barnsley followed, then a transfer north of the border to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. White's most recent club was Rochdale. He is currently 31 years old. (Pic: AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES) Photo: ANDREW YATES