Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara could not prevent Whites loanee Rasmus Kristensen coming out on top in UEFA 2024 European Championships qualifying.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finland’s European Championships qualification campaign took a blow on Sunday evening with late defeat to Denmark.

The Scandinavian nation were leapfrogged by Kristensen’s Danes courtesy of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 86th minute winner at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, moving into the second of two automatic qualification places. Finland trail Denmark by a single point after six of ten qualifying matches, while group-toppers Slovenia are ahead of second-placed Denmark on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Leeds’ perspective, Kamara featured for the duration of the game, in what could prove to be a significant boost to Daniel Farke’s midfield options this coming weekend against Millwall.

Finland's midfielder #06 Glen Kamara and Denmark's defender #14 Rasmus Kristensen vie for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying football match Finland v Denmark in Helsinki, Finland, on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

AS Roma loanee Kristensen, meanwhile, was substituted after 80 minutes, shortly before Hojbjerg’s eventual winner.

Along with several other exiting Leeds loanees this summer, Kristensen’s reputation amongst supporters at Elland Road has been tarnished somewhat; the defender perceived to have opted for the more appealing exit as opposed to remaining at the club in a bid to reinstate Leeds in the Premier League.

Kamara, on the other hand, has signed a long-term contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027. After appearing in both of Finland’s qualifiers this month, the midfielder will be in contention from the start at The Den this Sunday, having made his debut as a late substitute against Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has reiterated on several occasions already this season that Leeds cannot expect to rely on 17-year-old Archie Gray and fellow new addition Ethan Ampadu at the base of midfield for the entire campaign, therefore Kamara is anticipated to play a key role throughout 2023/24.

Kamara did not feature for previous club Rangers throughout pre-season and was not unveiled at Elland Road until the end of the summer transfer window, meaning his exposure to competitive football has been limited since the end of 2022/23.