Daniel Farke's strongest Leeds United XI and subs gallery if injuries clear and new pair settle
Ilia Gruev could not feature against Sheffield Wednesday as he awaited a VISA appointment, while Jaidon Anthony was signed so late on transfer deadline day that he was not registered in time for the Elland Road visit of the Owls. Glen Kamara, who came off the bench for a Whites debut in the last outing prior to the break, has had international action with Finland and moved closer to full match fitness after a lack of involvement with Rangers in pre-season.
All three men will be under consideration for Sunday’s trip to Millwall and Farke was also hopeful of returns from injury for Sam Byram and Daniel James. It’s likely that Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Liam Cooper might have to wait a little longer to make their respective comebacks, while Stuart Dallas remains the club’s longest-term absentee.
The chances of Farke ever having a fully fit squad to choose from are slim – it was not the way of it for Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia or Sam Allardyce – but what is noticeable about the current manager’s squad is the depth and genuine competition for places in several areas. If Farke had all his wide men available then there’s a headache to be had and the battles for the right-back, left-back, left-sided centre-back and central midfield slots will be fascinating.
When you look at the squad as a whole and attempt to pick 20 to fill a team sheet, the difficulty of the task is refreshing and at odds with scenarios that have faced Farke’s predecessors. Very good Championship options could miss out entirely this season on occasion.
In the hypothetical ideal world where everyone is fit and available, here’s a look at what might just be Farke’s strongest starting XI and substitutes bench.