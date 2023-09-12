Leeds United return to Championship action this weekend following the international break and Daniel Farke is expected to have yet more options available to him.

Ilia Gruev could not feature against Sheffield Wednesday as he awaited a VISA appointment, while Jaidon Anthony was signed so late on transfer deadline day that he was not registered in time for the Elland Road visit of the Owls. Glen Kamara, who came off the bench for a Whites debut in the last outing prior to the break, has had international action with Finland and moved closer to full match fitness after a lack of involvement with Rangers in pre-season.

All three men will be under consideration for Sunday’s trip to Millwall and Farke was also hopeful of returns from injury for Sam Byram and Daniel James. It’s likely that Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Liam Cooper might have to wait a little longer to make their respective comebacks, while Stuart Dallas remains the club’s longest-term absentee.

The chances of Farke ever having a fully fit squad to choose from are slim – it was not the way of it for Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia or Sam Allardyce – but what is noticeable about the current manager’s squad is the depth and genuine competition for places in several areas. If Farke had all his wide men available then there’s a headache to be had and the battles for the right-back, left-back, left-sided centre-back and central midfield slots will be fascinating.

When you look at the squad as a whole and attempt to pick 20 to fill a team sheet, the difficulty of the task is refreshing and at odds with scenarios that have faced Farke’s predecessors. Very good Championship options could miss out entirely this season on occasion.

In the hypothetical ideal world where everyone is fit and available, here’s a look at what might just be Farke’s strongest starting XI and substitutes bench.

1 . Illan Meslier Meslier finds himself as the number one again. Although Karl Darlow had a difficult time at Salford the veteran is expected to put the pressure on. It's a battle Meslier can win, particularly if this team protects him well enough.

2 . Djed Spence The first contentious one, but Spence didn't come to be a sub. He's a dynamic player with huge potential and a bit of experience too. He might bring the best out of Ayling but only Ayling's very best will keep Spence out.

3 . Sam Byram Some will argue that Junior Firpo has more of an offensive upside but with such an attacking front four Byram represents defensive solidity on the left. He's been there and done it, too.