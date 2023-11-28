Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday night as they look to hit back from a frustrating 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last time out. The Whites are third in the Championship as they seek to cut the gap to Ipswich Town in second, who face Millwall in their midweek fixture.

A number of clubs are currently involved in the battle for the play-off spots and Leeds will look to continue building the gap to seventh position to make sure a top-six position is the least they will achieve this campaign. Ahead of the visit of Swansea, Leeds are the only second-tier side to boast an unbeaten record at home with five wins and three draws from their eight games. League leaders Leicester City also had a perfect home record until the Whites earned a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium before the November international break.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash, here's your Tuesday evening round-up.

Real Betis 'interested' in Firpo

Leeds defender Junior Firpo is attracting interest from former club Real Betis, per a report from Foot Mercato. He made his professional debut with the club before moving to Barcelona in 2019. He has recently returned from injury and is seeking to establish himself under Daniel Farke. Speaking about the competition between Firpo and Sam Byram at left-back, Farke said on Tuesday: “They are both really good left full-backs, and Sam can play on the right side, but he has played in recent years on the left. I’m happy to have two top options, especially because both have history in terms of injuries. In a season with 46 games and two cup competitions, it’s good to have players of good level and experience available. They are also different, and it is good because it makes us a little less predictable. Sam can play with different angles in the build-up with his right foot, and he is strong defending. It is good to have those options available, and they have different qualities, which is good for us as a team.”

Farke discusses January plans

Farke has heaped praise on the club's transfer consultant Nick Hammond for his 'brilliant' work behind the scenes as the Whites plot their January transfer business. Although it's fair to say Leeds are currently anticipating a relatively quiet mid-season window, Farke says work is going on in the background to prepare for any ins and outs the club desires for both this season and future seasons. Leeds brought Hammond in as an interim advisor to help guide them through a difficult summer 2023 window, alongside technical director Gretar Steinsson. Recently Leeds took the decision to keep Hammond on until at least the end of the summer 2024 window, in a transfer consultancy role.