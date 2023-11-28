Leeds United return to home action on Wednesday night, but how does their home record so far this season compare to those of their Championship rivals? The Whites have enjoyed a solid campaign so far, and their home form has been key to that.

The Elland Road faithful are among the best home supports in the country, and Daniel Farke's men are going to need to lean on that as they chase automatic promotion. Speaking about his side's home support and form, Farke said ahead of Wednesday's clash with Swansea: “I have mentioned at the beginning of the season, in my first meeting, that a key topic is to make a fortress out of Elland Road because it is our home ground and it should be our living room. It’s the same as home. If someone wants to conquer your living room, you do everything to prevent this.

"This is what we want to do, and if we want to be in a good position at the end of the season, we have to make sure we get points, especially in home games. Yes, there have been some draws, but we have got good results and you have to make sure the next one is a successful result. It is not guaranteed, but we obviously want to extend the winning and unbeaten run. Our amazing fans will always support us home and away, but especially in the home games. The atmosphere at home is second-to-none, and it will be a great game under the lights. We hope to win this game.”