Leeds United take on Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday night and here's how you can keep up with the action on TV and online

Leeds United face Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday night as they look to hit back from a frustrating 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last time out. The Whites are third in the Championship as they seek to cut the gap to Ipswich Town in second.

A number of clubs are currently involved in the battle for the play-off spots and Leeds will look to continue building the gap to seventh position to make sure a top-six position is the least they will achieve this campaign. Ahead of the visit of Swansea, Leeds are the only second-tier side to boast an unbeaten record at home with five wins and three draws from their eight games. League leaders Leicester City also had a perfect home record until the Whites earned a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium before the November international break.

Wednesday's fixture is set to take place in front of another packed-out Elland Road but for those unable to attend to watch the game live, here's all the information you need to watch the action from home.

Is Leeds United v Swansea City on TV?

The fixture is available to watch on TV through the Sky Sports Football Red Button, which is available to Sky Sports customers. Ipswich Town's home clash with Millwall has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event but Leeds' clash with Swansea is one of several games available on the red button on Wednesday night. Coverage starts from 7.40pm with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. For Sky Q customers, games on the red button are available in HD.

Is there an online stream of Leeds United v Swansea City?

Yes, Sky Sports Football customers can stream any red button games on the Sky Sports app. To access the stream, sign in with your Sky iD, it is recommended to have the latest version of the app installed. Red button games are also normally available on Sky Go, the option to watch Leeds or any other red button games normally appears on the homepage when opening the Sky Go app, this normally happens from 7.40pm when coverage begins.

Latest Leeds United v Swansea City team news

Leeds' only absentee for Swansea is Stuart Dallas, with the Northern Irishman continuing to work his way back to fitness after fracturing his femur towards the end of the 2021-22 season. Georginio Rutter and Liam Cooper are both available despite coming off early against Rotherham while the likes of Djed Spence, Joe Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram are all fit if called upon. Farke said in his press conference ahead of the game: "No question marks, everyone is available at the moment. We had a session earlier today, we have one more final session tomorrow morning. Everyone apart from our long-term injury Stuart Dallas is available.”

