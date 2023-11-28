Leeds United have just one player missing for the midweek Elland Road clash with Swansea City, which gives Daniel Farke a number of selection dilemmas across the pitch.

The Whites have emerged from last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United unscathed, despite the premature departures from the game of both Liam Cooper and Georginio Rutter. Cooper went off holding his glute in the second half, while Rutter appeared to still be suffering the effects of an abdominal strain picked up on international duty with France Under 21s. But both men have recovered and are available again to face the Swans on Wednesday night. A fully fit Rutter almost certainly starts up top for Farke, to lead the press and create chances as he has been doing all season, but Cooper’s fitness has not always guaranteed football this season. Pascal Struijk had supplanted the club captain at left-sided centre-back prior to a hernia operation before the international break. Struijk made his return as Cooper’s replacement against the Millers and could once again take his place next to Joe Rodon at the heart of the Leeds defence.

Elsewhere in the side there are big calls for Farke to make. He now has Sam Byram and Junior Firpo vying for the left-back spot, while Djed Spence is fit again and ready to be reintroduced, albeit likely in a drip-fed approach given the length of time he has been out with a knee problem. If Spence is back in contention then Archie Gray’s football is likelier to come in central midfield, where Glen Kamara has been solid in recent weeks. And out wide Farke may look to freshen things up. Daniel James took a significant blow to the shin from Lee Peltier on Friday night, leaving him swollen and bloody, and Willy Gnonto held a threat during his latest substitute cameo appearance, while Ian Poveda impressed the manager in training. It’s almost certain that Crysencio Summerville retains his place in the starting line-up however, thanks to his form and the end product he has been responsible for this season.

Here’s the YEP prediction of how Farke’s Leeds could line-up as they attempt to get back to winning ways against the side sitting 17th in the Championship table, at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Illan Meslier The young Frenchman has been solid in goal for Leeds this season and more confident looking than he was last term, when his struggles and that of his team led to him being dropped. There's no signs of that kind of crisis this season under Daniel Farke.

Archie Gray It feels unlikely that Djed Spence will make his return in the form of a start at right-back, so Archie Gray is a good option for Farke until the Spurs loanee is fully ready.

Sam Byram The left-back should be close to match fitness again and if both he and Firpo are fit then Byram has the edge given their respective abilities and experience. Byram has been excellent so far this season.

Joe Rodon The Welsh international has made himself a key part of Daniel Farke's central defensive set-up this season, while on loan from Totteham Hotspur. His form has led for calls from the fanbase for Leeds to try and make the move permanent.

Pascal Struijk Struijk made his return from a hernia operation last time out at Rotherham and settled straight back into his rhythm, getting Leeds going forward with purpose on the ball. If he's ready to start he likely comes back in for Cooper.