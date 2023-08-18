All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of their clash with West Brom.

Leeds United are in action tonight when they take on West Brom.

The Whites are still searching for their first Championship win, and tonight will be an interesting test against another team with promotion hopes, albeit Daniel Farke knows his men are far from the final product, with new signings expected in the coming days. After a summer of players leaving on loan, Leeds are hoping to top up their squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Adams exit

Tyler Adams looks set to depart Leeds after weeks of speculation.

Alex Crook said on talkSPORT: “It is! A medical is booked for this afternoon, Tyler Adams, one of a number of Leeds players who had a release clause allowing him to leave.

“Daniel Farke has been bemoaning just how badly the football club is run. £20m is the release clause, Bournemouth triggered it on Monday, that news burst here on talkSPORT and the USA captain set to become the latest arrival at the South Coast, will be a direct replacement for Jefferson Lerma, who of course let his contract run down and joined Crystal Palace.”

Three signings incoming

Leeds are said to be closing in on the signings of a central midfielder, left-back and striker.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are ready to snap up three players after seeing a wave of exits. It’s claimed Norwich City star Josh Sargent is an option, though the Canaries are likely to be very reluctant to sell.

Leeds are currently short in a number of areas, including up top, with Rodrigo Moreno having left the club on the cheap, while Patrick Bamford is out through injury. The new signings can’t come quick enough for Farke after a chaotic summer.

TV game

Another of Leeds’ fixtures in September has been picked for live TV broadcast and given an early kick-off time at the end of the month.

Leeds will conclude their September games with the Championship clash against Southampton at St Mary’s which was due to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, September 30. However, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 12.30pm on the same day.