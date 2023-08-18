Leeds United could lose £20m star with ‘medical booked’ for Premier League move

Bournemouth have reportedly reached an agreement with Leeds United for the transfer of midfielder Tyler Adams.

The USMNT captain had a release clause of around £20m which was understood by the YEP to have expired earlier this week. Bournemouth’s belief that his clause was triggered earlier this week had previously been reported by The Athletic.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports a medical has been booked by the Cherries for the midfielder after an agreement was reached with the Whites. A deal is said to be finalised in the next 24 hours with Adams accepting a move to the south coast.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer in a £20m move and proved a shrewed addition in the middle of the park for Leeds. He was elevated to United States captain after joining the Whites and enjoyed an impressive campaign but has been out with a hamstring injury since March.

He trained at Thorp Arch on Wednesday and Thursday as he works his way back to fitness with the player not expected to be ready for action until the end of the September international break.

Adams was poised to move to Chelsea after the Stamford Bridge club had triggered his release clause last week but the deal collapsed as the Blues made moves for Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia for fees combining around £170m.

Despite Adams being back in training, he is not expected to be back in team training for another couple of weeks. Liverpool had been linked with a move for the player after losing out to Chelsea on Caicedo and Lavia while Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton have also been credited with an interest in the player.