Leeds United v West Brom live: Early team news with quadruple boost, predicted line-up and TV details
The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.
Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
But in the meantime here is the early team news and predicted Whites XI for a game which is being televised live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).
Leeds United team news
Whites boss Daniel Farke still had ten players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood, Sonny Perkins, longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and also Jack Harrison who has since joined Everton on loan.
Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Adams, meanwhile, is now closing in on a move to Bournemouth.
But Georginio Rutter returned from a core muscle injury as a second-half substitute at St Andrew’s and as part of a much needed quadruple-boost, Farke revealed at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that Rutter, Greenwood and also new signing Joe Rodon had all experienced a full week of training this week and that Perkins was back from illness.
Farke also revealed that Leo Hjelde would miss Friday night’s contest due to concussion suffered in training and that Gnonto, Sinisterra and also Helder Costa had been “removed from the dressing room” and were training alone.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Poveda, James, Gelhardt, Rutter.
West Brom team news
Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante remains a doubt for the Baggies and is unlikely to feature against Leeds.
Head coach Carlos Corberan said of Friday’s game: “Unfortunately Brandon Thomas-Asante is still a doubt. We need to wait and see what happens in training with him to see if he’ll be available for the game with Leeds.
"He received a strong kick against Stoke City and he had that complaint until the end of the game. It shows he can play with pain because he was playing with an injury, but after it’s been impossible for him to train, until today (Thursday). We’ll see how he reacts to training.”
Adam Reach and Daryl Dike are both long-term absentees while Grady Diangana and Martin Kelly are also ruled out. Josh Maja is approaching full fitness for the visitors.
Leeds United v West Brom live
‘Hot favourites'
Nobody here agrees but Leeds are short priced favourites with the bookies this evening to finally get their first league win of the new campaign upon the demise to Championship football. The Whites were odds on and have drifted but are still no bigger than 6-5. But this looks like a very hard test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies and the Whites won’t get very far at all with a display like the one seen at Birmingham. Plus there are a still a whole host of injuries, not to mention the Gnonto and Sinisterra situations and the impending exit of Tyler Adams. But this is Leeds United and the show goes on. A lot of hope here is pinned on Georginio Rutter who must surely start in the no 9 role after returning from injury to provide a focal point in attack. That, in turn, could pave the way for Joe Gelhardt to play as a no 10, a role which seems to suit him better. Joe Rodon is likely to also make his debut at centre back and Leeds do, after all, have the Elland Road crowd to help them. So maybe tonight is the night. We shall see. Team news at 7pm.