New Leeds United game in September given early kick-off time due to fresh TV pick
Another of Leeds United’s fixtures in September has been picked for live TV broadcast and given an early kick-off time at the end of the month.
Leeds will conclude their September games with the Championship clash against Southampton at St Mary’s which was due to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, September 30. However, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 12.30pm on the same day.
Leeds had already seen their trip to Millwall earlier the same month moved to become a 12 noon kick-off on Sunday, September 17.