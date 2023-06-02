The semi-final takes place on June 15 at FC Twente’s De Grolsch Veste stadium and Rodrigo has been included in the squad by Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, ending an 18-month absence. There is no place in the squad for fellow Leeds men Diego Llorente, who finished the campaign on loan with Roma, or Marc Roca. The latter had been brought up as a potential international by De La Fuente, in a discussion about the future of Spain’s deep-lying midfield options. Roca began his debut season in England brightly but finished it on the bench, unfancied by Sam Allardyce.

Spain and Rodrigo will come up against his Elland Road team-mate Willy Gnonto, who has been included in the Italy squad again following a fine season in England.

Rodrigo’s last international involvement came in November 2021 when he featured in World Cup qualifying against Sweden. Injury struggles and club form had kept him out of the equation at national team level but his best season in a Leeds shirt has helped forge a path back to the Spain squad and opened up the possibility of his 28th cap.

Thirteen Premier League goals ranked him just outside the top 10 scorers in the division and although it marked his best return since a £27m 2020 move from Valencia, it was not enough to help Leeds avoid relegation.

Rodrigo has a year left on his contract at the club, making this Leeds’ last chance to recoup a transfer fee, and his wage, along with a return to the Spain fold, increase the likelihood of a summer departure.

On Monday, 24 hours after relegation to the Championship was confirmed, the Brazil-born forward posted an apology to fans on his Instagram account, saying: “I can't find the words to describe yesterday's feeling. I just can say SORRY to all Leeds fans. For sure you deserve much better from us."

Leeds’ squad rebuild for next season is currently under discussion at Elland Road, along with potential managers, although major decisions are unlikely to be possible until such a time as the ownership picture becomes clear. Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani posted a statement in midweek that contained no hint of an intention to sell up, yet the 49ers Enterprises remain keen on a full takeover this summer. It also emerged this week, via a report by The Athletic, that Radrizzani had proposed to use Elland Road stadium as collateral in order to obtain a loan to help facilitate his agreed takeover of Sampdoria. The reaction to that news, coupled with his absence from the ground on Sunday when relegation was confirmed, has made a way forward for his ownership regime look all-but unacceptable for supporters.

CALLED UP - Rodrigo's Leeds United goalscoring form has earned him a return to the Spain fold ahead of their Nations League semi-final clash with Italy. Pic: Getty