'Angry, tired' - Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Liverpool press conference with key quintet injury doubts
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
Marsch faced even more intense questions about his job as Leeds head coach at the weekend after his side fell to a sixth defeat from their last eight games through Sunday’s 3-2 reverse at home to Fulham. The loss left Leeds in the Premier League’s relegation zone for the first time this season and United now face a trip to Liverpool on Saturday night. Marsch held his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch on Thursday and here is everything that was said by the Whites head coach.
- 1.30pm press conference at Thorp Arch
On support for him
“I have people close to me, I have family, I have friends. But my staff is a is a big source also. But the biggest thing are my experiences, right? When I have been through hard times, when I’ve had successes, when I have found ways when it’s been difficult to turn it. It’s been about working. It’s been about concentration of the gravity and the clarity of what the work is and so that’s I think is the most important thing for a manager. Obviously, in there is the ability to challenge the players, to invest in the players continually. And in the end, it’s the players who are going to help get us out of this, their clarity and their psychology is the most important thing. “
On the demands
“Now the demands are high in terms of confidence, belief, quality, commitment, execution, all of it. And obviously, certain personalities can handle it and are up for it and certain personalities, waiver in times like this. It’s normal, right? I said last year it was a psychological project, I almost feel like we’re back into that phase right now where I have to psychologically analyse exactly where each individual is at and where we are as a group and then I have to try to bolster that and encourage it and then give them the chance to succeed. We did that well obviously last year in many ways, and now we have to find a way to do it again.”
How do you approach this game?
“We have be disciplined and compact. We don’t want to open the game up where they can be outrunning the entire match and using their talent and qualities that they have in open space. But we have to still find ways to command the game with the ball and what we do in possessio and then it has to be our best pressing game and our best counter pressing game,iIt has to be our most discipline game, it has to be our most intensive game. Like in those standard we have to now make sure that we’re at our highest level.”
On the intensity
“Let’s see how it pans out but I think it’s a balance. All along, it’s about trying to maintain our physical output and make sure that we’re one of the most intensive teams in Europe and in this league but also making sure that we’re not picking up injuries and trying to get that balance right. We’ve probably had fewer muscle injuries than any team in the league and still maintained a relatively intensive way of playing. But we think we can do more in terms of the intensity and then we have to still find ways to do that without risking missing players. I think that the few players that we missed even against Fulham, that was important. Not having Tyler on the pitch, I thought hurt us on that day.”
On keeping positive
“I’m always a pretty positive guy. But again, like I said to you, I’m kind of angry, too. I’m sick of losing. So at some point, it’s got to be that we’re going to dig in and do whatever it takes and we believe in our group and we believe in our team. Yes, you could go by expected goals and go by all the metrics and say we should be mid table and we should be better and all this. But the only metric that matters right now is points and we need to put points in the table so that we are make everything about what we’re doing here more stable.”