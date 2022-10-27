Former Leeds United star Jack Clarke has no regrets over leaving the Whites for Tottenham.

The winger burst onto the scene with Leeds in 2018, making 22 league appearances before being snatched away with Premier League big boys Tottenham in a fee believed to have been around £10million.

Clarke was expected to go on to big things after displaying his talent at senior level at such a youthful age, but he never quite cut it at Tottenham. He instantly returned to Leeds as part of a pre-agreed deal and featured just once in the league, adnd he would go on to be loaned out three more times by Spurs.

He never made a senior Premier League appearance for Tottenham, and after an impressive loan spell to help Sunderland win promotion last season, he was allowed to join the Black Cats permanently. But while it did not work out at Tottenham, Clarke says he has no regrets over the decision.

“Obviously it didn’t pan out the way I or Tottenham had envisioned, or how the people around me envisioned it,” Clarke told Sky Sports. “It probably looks unsuccessful from an outside perspective, but on a personal note I didn’t consider it unsuccessful.

“I felt I developed a lot as a player under good managers, and with good players around me. It was good for my personal growth and development.”

Sunderland have enjoyed a solid start to life back in the Championship, and Clarke has been central to it, making 13 league appearances and scoring four times.

“I feel with the gaffer now he lik players who want to get on the ball. He’s a forward-thinking manager who likes to play on the front foot. For a player like me it’s the perfect fit really,” he added. “Obviously like everyone I want to play in the Premier League. I'm not going to say I don't. I hope it's with Sunderland. I'm just taking it game by game, and we'll just have to wait and see."