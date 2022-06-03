Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford was kept out of contention by injury for a whopping 28 Premier League games this term. Pic: Michael Regan.

Whites hunt Patrick Bamford back-up

The YEP understands that Leeds United want to add a striker to their squad after Patrick Bamford missed 28 Premier League games to injury this season.

The 28-year-old recovered from an initial ankle injury picked up at St James' Park in September to return against Brentford, stepping off the bench to bag an injury-time equaliser and picking up a further injury which kept him out for another three months.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will miss out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Pic: Andy Buchanan.

Marsch deployed Bamford cautiously toward the end of the season, but the striker couldn't catch a break - after hobbling off tearfully at Molineux, Bamford worked his way back to fitness but missed out on the final day with a covid infection.

The forward's absence was felt keenly all season, with former boss Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch required to force players out of position to improvise an attacking unit.

Now, a striker is one of a number of ambitions the Whites have set out for this summer's transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in action for England Under 21s. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

Liam Cooper suffers huge blow

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will not participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after Scotland fell to a 2-1 qualifying play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine on Wednesday.

After competing in their first major tournament in more than two decades at Euro 2020 last summer, Cooper hoped that his nation could keep progressing with qualification to Qatar 2022.

But the Tartan Army failed to deliver at Hampden Park, sending Ukraine through to a play-off final against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, while the wait for a World Cup finals goes on for Steve Clarke's side.

Whites prepare for three-horse race for young Premier League ace

Leeds United face competition in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to the Athletic.

Director of Football Victor Orta has long been interested in the 22-year-old, who is currently away with England Under 21s.