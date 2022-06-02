WATCH - Brenden Aaronson delivers on early Leeds United promise with eye-catching international performance

Elland Road's newest arrival was nominated for player of the match after opening the scoring during the Yanks' 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco in

Cincinnati.

Aaronson is away on international duties after touching down only briefly in West Yorkshire last week to tie up a £25m deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2027.

After two bids for the 21-year-old were batted away by RB Salzburg in January, United's securing of a talented central midfielder comes as relief to Whites fans as Adam Forshaw recovers from a fractured kneecap and questions remain over the future of Kalvin Phillips.

Upon signing for Leeds, Aaronson explained to the YEP what he will add to the side.“Individual goals, for me, it’s the team always coming first,” he said.

“I know that the standard is really high, I know that the league is really tough and there’s a lot of games, but I feel like I’m a player that’s ready for this jump and I feel confident in myself. I’m ready to help the team as best I can.

“If that means getting goals, getting assists or putting in shifts, or maybe not having the best games but you’re working hard off the ball, that’s what I want to do."

Against Morocco on Wednesday night, Aaronson provided the kind of complete performance that he hopes to offer the Elland Road faithful.

On 26 minutes, the midfielder combined with Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic to finish into an empty net, giving the Yanks a 1-0 lead.

Aaronson looked to have created a third goal for the USMNT on the stroke of half time, feeding a beautiful through-ball to Jesús Ferreira but the FC Dallas forward was stopped at point-blank range by Morocco 'keeper Yassine Bolou.

Brenden Aaronson celebrates opening the scoring for the USMNT against Morocco. Pic: Andy Lyons.

Bolou denied the Leeds United man an assist again in the second half, rushing out to stop Haji Wright's strike after the substitute attacker was sent clean through by Aaronson.

Before being replaced in the 72nd minute, the midfielder won eight duels, successfully completed four ball recoveries and took a crucial shot at goal in the lead-up to Morocco's concession of a penalty which gave the hosts the third goal.

Whites fans have been reacting on social media to the youngster's impressive display:

@_Ollieward_: I love Brenden Aaronson already.

Brenden Aaronson in action during the USMNT's 3-0 win over Morocco. Pic: Andy Lyons.

@Pauljchambers: Having watched the highlights of Aaronson last night (caveat: it was Morocco), his speed of thought and awareness stood out again. Something we've really lacked since Pablo.

@Givemeleeds: The first thing that strikes me is that the guy loves a tackle.

@Gelharneta: Messi is the Argentinian Aaronson.

@CPaul48: He was fantastic throughout. He controlled the midfield and was man of the match in many people's opinion.

@Rebjukebox_2015: Let's hope he gets us many goals next season.