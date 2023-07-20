Leeds United are now preparing for a pre-season friendly with French giants AS Monaco this weekend.

The Whites have now been working on building their fitness for more than two weeks, and Daniel Farke will be looking to see tactical progression sooner rather than later as he looks to implement his own style of play at Elland Road. Though, Leeds do have some purchases to make as they look to build a squad capable of achieving promotion back to the Premier League.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto boost

Leeds have received a big boost in their bid to keep Wilfried Gnonto this season.

Gnonto was signed on the cheap last summer, and his performances last season have created plenty of interest, but the Whites will keep him for their Championship season if they cannot get the fee they want. Everton were said to be the club with the most serious interest, and in a fresh boost for Leeds fans who want to see Gnonto stick around, the Toffees appear to have gone elsewhere.

Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma - who spent last season on loan at Tottenham - is not set to join Everton on loan, potentially ending their interest in Gnonto.

Darlow headed elsewhere

Newcastle United goalkeeper and Leeds transfer target Karl Darlow could leave the club’s pre-season tour of the USA to complete a move to AFC Bournemouth, according to reports.

The Northern Echo reported on Thursday morning that Darlow will be allowed to leave Newcastle’s summer camp in the United States in order to finalise a transfer, once the Magpies agree financial terms with Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side currently have five first-team goalkeepers on their books and Darlow’s status as back-up to Nick Pope means he has been made available this summer.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow appaluds the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hull City and Middlesbrough expressed early interest in the 32-year-old but Newcastle’s asking price has proven prohibitive.

Leeds appear as though they may be the next suitor to fall by the wayside in the wake of news that Bournemouth are closing in on a permanent deal for the ex-Nottingham Forest stopper.

Ticket price deal

Leeds have reached a deal with Cardiff City to offer more affordable ticket prices for travelling fans for this season’s meetings.

Confirmation of the standard away ticket prices at Elland Road prompted social media backlash recently, but Leeds made it clear that they were willing to strike reciprocal offers with opposition clubs to reduce costs for fans.

And for the first game of the new Championship season on August 6, Cardiff fans will now pay £21 for an adult ticket. Concessions will cost £16, 16 to 18-year-olds will pay £11 and junior tickets will be priced at £9.

