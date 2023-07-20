Confirmation of the standard away ticket prices at Elland Road prompted social media backlash recently, but Leeds made it clear that they were willing to strike reciprocal offers with opposition clubs to reduce costs for fans.

And for the first game of the new Championship season on August 6, Cardiff fans will now pay £21 for an adult ticket. Concessions will cost £16, 16 to 18-year-olds will pay £11 and junior tickets will be priced at £9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites supporters travelling to Wales for the return fixture on January 13 will pay the same prices.

Leeds say they hope to partner in a similar way with other second tier outfits in the coming campaign, although the age brackets on offer may differ depending on the individual clubs they are dealing with.

A club statement said: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the club have agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Cardiff City. The EFL allows reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs and we will continue to work with all other teams in the Sky Bet Championship to try and offer a better deal for travelling supporters.

"As a result of the deal being struck, Cardiff City supporters who travel to Elland Road in August and Leeds United supporters who travel to the Cardiff City Stadium in January will pay the same price for tickets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad