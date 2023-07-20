The Northern Echo reported on Thursday morning that Darlow will allowed to leave Newcastle’s summer camp in the United States in order to finalise a transfer, once the Magpies agree financial terms with Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side currently have five first-team goalkeepers on their books and Darlow’s status as back-up to Nick Pope means he has been made available this summer.

Hull City and Middlesbrough expressed early interest in the 32-year-old but Newcastle’s asking price has proven prohibitive.

Leeds appear as though they may be the next suitor to fall by the wayside in the wake of news that Bournemouth are closing in on a permanent deal for the ex-Nottingham Forest stopper.

Leeds’ proximity to Darlow’s young family in the north east was thought to stand in their favour, however the Cherries are able to offer more lucrative terms than the Elland Road club, after the south coast side retained Premier League status last term.

Provided Newcastle and Bournemouth are able to agree a fee, Darlow will jet back across the Atlantic to sign at the Vitality Stadium.

