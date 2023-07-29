Where can I watch Hearts v Leeds United? Streaming details, kick-off time and ticket info

Daniel Farke’s side will face Frankie McAvoy’s Hearts side in a 3pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park, one week ahead of United’s new Championship season curtain-raiser at home to Cardiff City. The game is being streamed live via Leeds United’s streaming service LUTV and viewable by purchasing a one-off match pass at a cost of £7.99.

Existing LUTV subscriptions do not cover the match and no audio-only commentary will be available. The only way to watch is by purchasing a match pass through the website. More details are available HERE

Hearts are also streaming the match via their Hearts TV service at the same price. More details are available HERE

FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United face Hearts at Tynecastle Park, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.