Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Where can I watch Hearts v Leeds United? Streaming details, kick-off time and ticket info

Leeds United take in their final pre-season friendly at Hearts on Sunday and here is what you need to know about how to watch the game via a live stream.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Farke’s side will face Frankie McAvoy’s Hearts side in a 3pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park, one week ahead of United’s new Championship season curtain-raiser at home to Cardiff City. The game is being streamed live via Leeds United’s streaming service LUTV and viewable by purchasing a one-off match pass at a cost of £7.99.

Existing LUTV subscriptions do not cover the match and no audio-only commentary will be available. The only way to watch is by purchasing a match pass through the website. More details are available HERE

Hearts are also streaming the match via their Hearts TV service at the same price. More details are available HERE

FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United face Hearts at Tynecastle Park, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.FINAL FRIENDLY: As Leeds United face Hearts at Tynecastle Park, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.
The fixture also marks the summer’s final pre-season friendly for Hearts and tickets are still on sale. Tynecastle Park has a capacity of 19,852. Leeds were given an away allocation of 3,100 for the game with tickets priced at £15 for adults or £5 for seniors aged 65+, those in full time education (with valid identification) and also under-18s. More details are available HERE

