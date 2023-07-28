Major claim emerges about reported release clause for Leeds United's Tyler Adams

Leeds signed USA international midfielder Adams for around £20m from RB Leipzig last summer and the 24-year-old quickly impressed with his performances in the heart of the Whites midfield. The Whites ace was then named USA captain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup but the midfielder saw the end of his Premier League season curtailed due to a hamstring injury which required surgery.

Adams could only look on as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship and the USA star remains on the comeback trail from his hamstring setback. The midfielder is naturally a player that Leeds are keen to keep but The Athletic are reporting that Adams has a relegation release clause of around the same value that Leeds paid to initially sign him from Leipzig. The Athletic quote that initial amount as an upfront fee of around £20m plus add-ons.